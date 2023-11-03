LTO to two drivers: Explain viral video

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) Region 7 has identified the two drivers involved in what appeared to be a road rage incident in Mandaue City and issued show-cause orders on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2023.

The agency ordered the two drivers, including the truck driver’s company, Pryce Gasses Inc., to appear before the LTO7 office on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

They were also told to submit a written explanation as to why they should not be charged administratively and have their driver’s licenses revoked.

“Failure to appear and file the required written comment/explanation in the above-stated date shall be construed as a waiver of both your rights to be heard and contravene the allegations against you leaving this office to resolve the case based on the available evidence on hand,” read part of the LTO7 order.

LTO7 said the two drivers likely violated Republic Act (RA) 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code Rules.

Meanwhile, Pryce Gasses Inc. Central Visayas Operation (CVO) said they will release a statement regarding the matter as soon as possible.

In a video uploaded on Tuesday, Oct. 31, a delivery truck and a white hatchback car were seen driving recklessly along the road in Barangay Basak, Mandaue City. The video has since gone viral on Facebook.

The delivery truck was seen swerving and changing lanes, refusing to allow the hatchback car to pass.

Under RA 4136, reckless driving carries a fine of P2,000 for the first offense, P3,000 and a three-month suspension of the driver’s license for the second offense, and a fine of P10,000 and a six-month license suspension or revocation for the third offense.