LTO transfers Malasakit regional licensing office to Talamban

A NEW Malasakit regional licensing office of the Land Transportation Office Central Visayas (LTO 7) was introduced at Piazza Elesia on Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue, Barangay Talamban, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

The regional licensing office was previously located at the LTO’s office near the South Bus Terminal on Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City.

The new office is approximately 9.3 kilometers away from its old location based on Google Maps.

Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II, together with some LTO 7 officials, led the grand opening of the new licensing office, which aims to serve the north district of Cebu City.

LTO 7 officer-in-charge Glen Galario was not present at the event as he is attending his induction in Manila to assume his role as a full-time regional director of the office, according to Mendoza.

Other licensing offices are located in Robinson Galleria Cebu mall along General Maxilom Avenue corner Sergio Osmeña Boulevard in Barangay Tejero, and in SM Seaside City mall at Cebu South Coastal Road in South Road Properties.

The relocated office is expected to cater up to 60 people in one seating capacity.

In March, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said he wants the offices of the Bureau of Fire Protection and LTO to move out from their current location.

Rama said he intends to convert the area into a medical arts, wellness, and command center featuring diabetic, heart, and cancer centers.

LTO 7 confirmed that they would maintain operations and administrative work at their office on N. Bacalso Avenue. (KJF)