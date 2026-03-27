LTO urges motorists to record traffic enforcers’ misconduct

MOTORISTS in Central Visayas are being encouraged to take out their phones not in defiance, but in defense following mounting concerns over rude and abusive behavior by some traffic enforcers.

Wendel Calinao Dinglasan, director of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7), called on the public to document any misconduct during apprehensions, assuring that complaints backed by evidence will be acted upon.

“I advise the public to document and take videos,” Dinglasan said, stressing that recording enforcers is not prohibited since they are performing public duties.

“They are not acting in a private capacity, so they can be filmed,” he added.

The official made the statement amid reports of enforcers displaying arrogance and hostility during roadside operations.

He cited instances where motorists were immediately confronted with aggressive demands, such as being told to hand over their licenses without explanation.

“That kind of behavior is unacceptable,” Dinglasan said. “The proper way is to ask politely and verify documents. There should be no arrogance. Power is fleeting; it is given by the government and must be exercised properly.”

Dinglasan emphasized that any reported misconduct will go through due process, but warned that those found guilty will be removed from service.

“If we can prove it, we will remove them. They have no place in public service if they behave that way,” he said.

The LTO 7 chief also acknowledged gaps within the agency, revealing that there are currently 12 vacant enforcer positions in the region.

To address this, he is pushing for a more inclusive workforce, particularly by hiring more women.

“I want to change the landscape of the LTO in this region,” Dinglasan said. “I hope to see more lady enforcers. Times have changed, being a woman does not mean you cannot handle work on the streets. In fact, some women have exceptional talent for this.”

To improve enforcement strategies, personnel will also be deployed temporarily to assist in refining operations over the coming weeks.

Beyond discipline, Dinglasan underscored the need for balance in enforcing traffic laws.

“Strict enforcement must go hand in hand with compassion,” he said. “Compassion does not mean we stop apprehending violators, but enforcers should exercise proper discretion.”

For Dinglasan, the message is clear: enforcing the law should never come at the cost of respect. (ABC)