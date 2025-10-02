Lucaylucay, Sy rule LiveRun 2025

DARWIN Lucaylucay and Angelica Sy dominated their respective categories in LiveRun 2025 last Sunday, Sept. 28, at Mandani Bay in Mandaue City.

The event, organized by the Hepatology Society of the Philippines (HSP), attracted 1,410 participants, despite coinciding with three other major fun runs held across Cebu over the weekend.

Lucaylucay ruled the men’s 10-kilometer race, finishing in 35 minutes and 47 seconds, narrowly edging out Janry Pelones (35:49) and Limwyll Kim Lin (36:33).

In the women’s category, Sy crossed the finish line in 51:18 to secure first place. She was followed by Alexandra Le (55:36) and Lucila Sotero (56:16), who completed the Top 3.

In the 5K category, Kurt Enzo Garces finished first with a time of 18:28, followed by Shann Michael Camonggay (18:55) and Robert Allanic (19:29).

In the women’s 5K division, Linsay Sophia Lopez led the pack with a time of 25:44, while Geralyn Geers (31:18) and Bianca Ysabel Perales (31:50) placed second and third, respectively.

In the 3K races, Aljun Jay Pacala (11:11) and Shinta Clover Casinillo (17:43) came out on top.

Justin Chiaoco (15:00) and Beneth James Vistal (16:55) respectively took second and third in the men’s division, while Ana Marie Bentazal (19:02) and Maria Isabella Castaño (21:30) completed the women’s podium.

One of the event’s goals was to raise public awareness about liver health and generate funds for HSP’s advocacy for education, research, disease prevention, and patient care.

The HSP, founded in 2006 and currently led by Dr. Jennielyn Agcaoili-Conde, organized the event together with run committee head Dr. Jose Guillain Cataluña, coordinator Dr. Michelle Ong-Chu, and Dr. Judy Lao-Tan.

Their collective efforts continue to focus on bringing education, prevention, and treatment to Filipinos affected by liver conditions nationwide.

This year’s LiveRun, which also emphasized an environmental theme, attracted participants aged 5 to 75, including elite athletes, weekend warriors, families and first-time runners.

Organizers ensured the safety and smooth flow of the event by providing hydration stations, medical staff, and first-aid teams throughout the route.

The event also received strong support from local businesses and several organizations through various forms of assistance.

LiveRun was first revived in 2019 as a virtual event and returned to the streets last year in Baguio City. This year, Cebu was chosen as the host, coinciding with the HSP Midyear Convention.

Cebu was the first to hold a liver health advocacy run back in 2011, through the Cebu GI Group, a team of local gastroenterologists supporting the cause. / JBM