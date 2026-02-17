Luck-linked goods boost store sales

SARI-SARI stores across the country are seeing a rise in sales of items traditionally associated with luck and prosperity, according to Filipino tech startup Packworks.

Using data from over one million monthly transactions across its 300,000-store network, Packworks’ business intelligence platform Sari IQ tracked sales trends two weeks before and after the Chinese New Year from 2023 to 2025. The study showed sustained growth in culturally symbolic products such as hopia, Chinese wine and Asian noodles.

Hopia posted a 20 percent median gross merchandise value (GMV) increase in 2025, accelerating from a 14 percent rise in 2023. Central Visayas led growth, logging a 240 percent sales spike and a 200 percent increase in transactions last year, reflecting strong Chinese-Filipino cultural influence in the region.

Chinese wine recorded a 36 percent median GMV jump in 2025, up from just three percent in 2023. Central Luzon posted a consistent 100 percent annual sales increase over the three years, while Eastern Visayas saw growth peak at 115 percent in 2025, supported by the local “tagay” tradition.

Asian noodles, symbolizing long life, rebounded with a 10 percent sales increase in 2025 after a three percent decline the previous year. Soccsksargen led with 25 percent growth, driven partly by a 36 percent increase in stores carrying the product.

Kitchen staples also saw gains. Soy sauce rose nine percent, seasoning granules and MSG climbed seven percent, and cooking oil increased about 13 percent in both sales and transactions. Chocolates surged 36 percent in 2025, while sugar maintained strong momentum after a 47 percent spike in 2024.

Packworks chief data officer Andoy Montiel said the data underscores how cultural beliefs shape grassroots consumption. Co-founder and chief platform officer Hubert Yap added that brands can unlock latent demand by aligning product distribution with hyper-local cultural cues.

Packworks expects GMV to grow 10 percent and transactions to rise four percent for this year’s celebration, as consumers purchase more items per basket during the festive period. / KOC