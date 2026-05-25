Luis Alandy responds to Beauty Gonzalez’s blind item

“Are you okay now? Happy now?” was the response of actor Luis Alandy to a netizen who claimed he was the one being referred to in Beauty Gonzalez’s “blind item.”

In a previous interview, Beauty shared that she once worked with an actor who had bad breath. Because of this, she offered him a mint, but she said the actor declined. “I told him, ‘You need it,’” the actress recounted with a laugh.

Beauty’s only clue was that the actor’s name starts with the letter “A.” After reading the online conversation between netizens who watched the interview, Alandy chimed in with, “Are you okay now? Happy now?”

Beauty has not confirmed whether Alandy was indeed the subject of her blind item.

Meanwhile, netizens are commenting that if it really is Alandy, would Beauty still agree to do a kissing scene with him? On the other hand, if it isn’t Alandy, should Beauty issue an apology? / TRC