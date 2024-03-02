Lumad Basakanon ‘ready’ for Kadayawan

TRIBU Lumad Basakanon of Barangay San Nicolas is ready to represent Cebu City in Davao’s Kadayawan Festival.

During the prayer rally for transparency, accountability, peace, and security on Sunday, February 25, 2024, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama invited Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte to bring contingents from their city for the Sinulog 2025 festival.

In response, Duterte also invited Rama to also send contingents and participate in the Kadayawan Festival.

The Kadayawan Festival is a celebration of life in Davao City, giving thanks for the gifts of nature, cultural wealth, bounties of harvest and serenity of living. It is held annually in August.

In his speech, Rama said it is a sign of friendship if Davao City will join the Sinulog in 2025.

In a phone interview on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, Basak Barangay Captain Norman Navarro said they are ready to represent Cebu City if the mayor really wills it, noting that it will be the City Government that provides funds for them.

However, Navarro said their main concern is that most of their dancers are students.

He said that if, like Sinulog, Kadayawan would require a hundred dancers per contingent, they might face a shortage, saying that if it is okay with 50 dancers, then they will not have a problem.

He assured that there is ample time for them to prepare.

Over Cebu City Hall’s online program “Ingna’ng Mayor “ on Tuesday, Rama announced that it will be the Tribu Basakanon that will represent the Cebu City, saying that he will convene a meeting with the City’s officials to discuss the matter.

Rama said he is asking the help of the Cebu City Council in his plans of sending the city’s representative for the Kadayawan.

He added that he will bring the matter to Cynbeth Orella, one of his protocol officers, and to Cebu City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, the chairman of the commercial on tourism.

He also said that he will be using his influence as the president of the League of Cities of the Philippines in inviting all the mayors to send contingents for next year’s Sinulog.

He also revealed that next year’s Sinulog will be dubbed as “Sinulog sa Sugbo Word 2025.”

In keeping the theme, he will invite contingents across the world that have an existing sister-city partnership with Cebu City. (AML)