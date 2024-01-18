Lumad Basakanon to join Sinulog at SRP

TRIBU Lumad Basakanon, an internationally acclaimed dance troupe from Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City, will join the Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown at the South Road Properties (SRP) on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.

In a phone interview on Thursday, Jan. 18, Basak San Nicolas Barangay Captain Norman Navarro denied speculations that they will not be participating in this year’s Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown.

Navarro clarified that they had registered for the competition under the free interpretation category as early as December 2023.

“Sukad pa gyud sa sugod, klaro na gyud mi nga mo-join ana kay ready na man gyud mi moapil kay since 1990 pa gud mi nagsugod, wala gyud nay putolputol. Perminti gyud mi moapil,” Navarro said.

(From the very start, it has always been clear to us that we will join because we are always ready to participate. Since 1990, we have been consistently joining, without any breaks. We are always eager to be part of it.)

He said this year is their 35th year of participating in the Sinulog Festival.

Navarro said they were shocked that there were speculations about them not joining the Sinulog as competitors, but only as guest performers.

He said they are 95 percent in their preparations for the competition. They started practicing in November last year.

He added that they have yet to finalize the props that they will be using during their performances. Registration extended

Meanwhile, in a press conference on Thursday, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said the number of participants is “almost final,” with registrations for those participating in the dance (free Interpretation or Sinulog-based), higante and puppeteer categories are extended until midnight Friday, Jan. 19.

As of Thursday, Jan. 18, a total of 123 participants in various categories have already registered for the Sinulog Grand Parade at the SRP, the Cebu City Public Information Office reported.

Regarding the Sinulog dancers, there are a total of 17 groups, including guest performers such as the Cebu City Government, ChunCheon Nongak Preservation Association from South Korea, Bacolod Masskara Festival from Bacolod City, and the Bureau of Fire Protection 7.

An additional highlight for this Sunday’s event is the incorporation of “cosplay,” featuring participants presenting costumes inspired by movies, books, video games, anime, and various other sources of inspiration.

Participants

Among those who will perform for the Sinulog-based category are Abellana National School, Banauan Cultural Group of Barangay Guadalupe (who won the Sinulog sa Dakbayan), Hut-ong sa Lunhawng Mamumoo sa Pamilyang Cebu Gen, and Barangay Bulacao.

Contingents for the free interpretation category include Tribung Kamanting Performing Arts Guild of the Municipality of San Jose, Province of Dinagat Islands, Tribu Mabolokon of Barangay Mabolo, and Tribu Divinohanon of Divino Amore Academy. / AML