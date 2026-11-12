Luningning pregnant at 43

Former noontime show dancer Lea Carla Santos, more popularly known as Luningning, revealed during a gender reveal celebration that she is expecting a baby boy.

“At 43, life has given me the most beautiful miracle — the blessing of becoming a mom for the first time. A dream I never imagined would unfold this way, but God’s timing is always perfect,” she said in an Instagram post.

“My heart is full of gratitude for His love, grace, and this precious gift growing inside me. This birthday feels more meaningful than ever, as I celebrate not only another year of life, but the beautiful new chapter God has written for me. Thank You, Lord, for this miracle. My greatest blessing is yet to come,” she added.

Luningning, who married John Gonzaga in 2024, is expected to give birth next year.

She currently runs a fitness studio where she shares her passion and talent for dancing. / TRC