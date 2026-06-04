Lupita Jones faces backlash after low score for Gazini Ganados

CONTROVERSY erupted after Miss Universe 1991 winner and judge Lupita Jones explained why she gave Filipino contestant Gazini Ganados a score of only 7 in the Miss Grand International All Stars 2026.

In an Instagram Live session, Jones said she was not convinced by Gazini’s private interview performance, noting issues with her presentation and overall delivery.“I didn’t like it in the private interview, her personal arrangement, her makeup, the way she presented her topic… I didn’t like Gazini in the personal interview, sorry. On the stage, her body looked a little unbalanced, her legs were too thin, that is, there were a lot of little things so I was not convinced,” Jones said, as quoted by Pageanthology Facebook.

Gazini managed to enter the Top 5 of the Miss Grand International All Stars pageant held in Bangkok on Saturday. / TRC