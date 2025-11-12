Lusaran dam damage cuts water to 30k households

THOUSANDS of households in Cebu City remain without water, more than a week after typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) struck on Tuesday morning, Nov. 4, 2025. The storm caused widespread damage to major water sources and pipelines, leaving the city scrambling to restore essential services.

Officials are now warning of a looming shortage as recovery continues. Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) spokesperson Minerva Gerodias said the city could face a temporary shortage because operations have not yet fully resumed.

“While we have restored about 75 percent of our system, many households are still without water,” she said in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

LUSARAN DAM DAMAGE. The damage caused by “flooding and flash floods has cut off access to several major facilities,” Gerodias said. The Lusaran Dam, identified as one of key water sources for the city, was heavily damaged. This single disruption halted its daily supply of about 30,000 cubic meters of water.

According to Gerodias, this amount is roughly 10 percent of MCWD’s total daily production of around 275,000 cubic meters. To put the staggering loss in perspective, she offered a visualization: “The 30,000 cubic meters can be visualized as 30 million one-liter bottles of Coke, which is enough to supply around 30,000 households.”

DISRUPTIONS IN OTHER DAMS. The damage was not isolated to Lusaran. Further disruptions occurred in the Jaclupan (Talisay City) and Buhisan (Cebu City) dams. The situation at Jaclupan worsened when repairs on its second segment were delayed after crews found a submerged leak. This particular issue is affecting more barangays in the city’s south, including Bulacao, Pardo, Kinasang-an, Inayawan, Cogon Pardo, Duljo-Fatima, Suba Pasil and Sawang Kalero.

Meanwhile, JE Hydro’s network, a separate supplier, also remains partially offline. This has cut off or limited water to Busay, Lahug, Apas, Ramos, Santa Cruz, Sambag 2, Banawa, Barrio Luz and Guadalupe, among other areas.

SCOPE OF THE PROBLEM. In total, the damage to Lusaran and these other sources has left about 70,000 households without water. The currently affected areas, as listed by the utility, span Compostela, Talisay City and Cebu City barangays of Buhisan, Lahug, Busay, Tisa, Labangon, Banawa, Punta Princesa, Mambaling and Basak San Nicolas.

MCWD serves the highly urbanized cities of Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City and Talisay City, as well as the municipalities of Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela and Cordova.

ON-THE-GROUND REALITY. Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival visited Lusaran on Saturday, Nov. 8, and described the scene as “devastating.” He reported that flash floods and landslides swept away homes, overturned vehicles and damaged the local market, leaving about 150 families homeless.

“What I saw is beyond imagination. People are in shock, but their courage stands out,” the mayor said. He added, “We’re focusing on clearing roads, repairing the collapsed bridge and setting up temporary shelters to help affected families recover.”

THE STRUGGLE TO REPAIR. Restoration efforts are facing significant logistical challenges. Gerodias explained that the Lusaran facility requires “extensive cleaning and rehabilitation.” Compounding the problem, “Access is still blocked because the bridge leading to the plant collapsed during the typhoon.”

In response, the City Government has deployed payloaders, backhoes, chainsaws and hauling teams to clear debris and reopen roads. Relief operations are prioritizing food, clean water, blankets and hygiene kits for vulnerable groups, including the elderly, persons with disabilities and pregnant or lactating women.

While MCWD is rationing water through tankers, Gerodias admitted the “wide service area makes daily delivery difficult” for all affected residents.

WHAT’S NEXT: A RACE AGAINST TIME. Officials warned that some areas will continue to experience limited water supply until all repairs are completed. MCWD has set a tentative timeline, saying that operations at Lusaran are expected to resume “about a week after power restoration.” The district aims to finish repairs at Jaclupan and Buhisan “early.” There was still no power in the facility as of Wednesday.

In the meantime, Archival has urged water conservation, calling on residents to “reuse, recycle and reduce water waste” while facilities are being restored. He also issued a call for volunteers to help the hard-hit upland communities: “Let’s go to Lusaran. They need more help.”

For its part, MCWD assured residents that billing will remain based on actual consumption and “no additional charges will be imposed” while restoration is ongoing.

Gerodias affirmed the utility’s goal: “Supply is still short because of typhoon damage. We are working as fast as possible to restore water service and aim to fully recover before the end of the year.” / CAV