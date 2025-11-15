Lusaran reels after typhoon Tino

TEXT AND PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELA
In the mountain barangay of Lusaran, Cebu City, the aftermath of Typhoon Tino still hangs heavily over the community. When the storm swept through on Nov. 4, 2025, it tore apart houses and swept vehicles into the raging Lusaran River. Even the Lusaran Bridge, a vital lifeline for residents, was battered so severely that its eroded section had to be hastily filled with soil just to allow motorists to pass.
Now, several days later, many families find themselves sleeping on classroom floors at Lusaran Elementary School, their lives reduced to what little they managed to save. Nights are especially difficult—there is no electricity, and clean water has become scarce.
The Lusaran River, which winds toward the Municipality of Balamban, unleashed flash floods that devastated several downstream communities, further stretching the already thin supply of aid.
In Lusaran, the struggle continues. Residents say what they need most now is simple: food, clean water, and the hope that help will arrive soon.