Cebu

Lusaran reels after typhoon Tino

Lusaran reels after typhoon Tino
A resident passes by destroyed houses in the mountain barangay of Lusaran, Cebu City.
Published on

TEXT AND PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELA

In the mountain barangay of Lusaran, Cebu City, the aftermath of Typhoon Tino still hangs heavily over the community. When the storm swept through on Nov. 4, 2025, it tore apart houses and swept vehicles into the raging Lusaran River. Even the Lusaran Bridge, a vital lifeline for residents, was battered so severely that its eroded section had to be hastily filled with soil just to allow motorists to pass.

A child stands on a pile of debris from destroyed houses in the mountain barangay of Lusaran, Cebu City.
A child stands on a pile of debris from destroyed houses in the mountain barangay of Lusaran, Cebu City.

Now, several days later, many families find themselves sleeping on classroom floors at Lusaran Elementary School, their lives reduced to what little they managed to save. Nights are especially difficult—there is no electricity, and clean water has become scarce.

A view of the destruction after the Lusaran River overflowed during the onslaught of Typhoon Tino on Nov. 4, 2025.
A view of the destruction after the Lusaran River overflowed during the onslaught of Typhoon Tino on Nov. 4, 2025.
A government vehicle lies destroyed by the flash flood after the Lusaran River overflowed.
A government vehicle lies destroyed by the flash flood after the Lusaran River overflowed.
Residents stay in temporary shelter classrooms at Lusaran Elementary School.
Residents stay in temporary shelter classrooms at Lusaran Elementary School.
Books and LED TV sets were destroyed by the flood inside Lusaran Elementary School.
Books and LED TV sets were destroyed by the flood inside Lusaran Elementary School.

The Lusaran River, which winds toward the Municipality of Balamban, unleashed flash floods that devastated several downstream communities, further stretching the already thin supply of aid.

Children receive relief goods from the private and government sectors at Lusaran Elementary School.
Children receive relief goods from the private and government sectors at Lusaran Elementary School.
The Lusaran Bridge was temporarily filled with soil to allow motorists and pedestrians to pass after it was damaged by the strong current of the Lusaran River during the onslaught of Typhoon Tino.
The Lusaran Bridge was temporarily filled with soil to allow motorists and pedestrians to pass after it was damaged by the strong current of the Lusaran River during the onslaught of Typhoon Tino.

In Lusaran, the struggle continues. Residents say what they need most now is simple: food, clean water, and the hope that help will arrive soon.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph