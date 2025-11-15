Lusaran reels after typhoon Tino

TEXT AND PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELA

In the mountain barangay of Lusaran, Cebu City, the aftermath of Typhoon Tino still hangs heavily over the community. When the storm swept through on Nov. 4, 2025, it tore apart houses and swept vehicles into the raging Lusaran River. Even the Lusaran Bridge, a vital lifeline for residents, was battered so severely that its eroded section had to be hastily filled with soil just to allow motorists to pass.