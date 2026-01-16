Lustre, Richards to star in new romantic series

FOR the first time, Nadine Lustre and Alden Richards will star together in a romantic television series titled “Love, Siargao.”

The project was confirmed by streaming platform Viu through a social media announcement on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026.

“Asia’s Multimedia Star meets the President. Alden Richards and Nadine Lustre are teaming up for their biggest upcoming series yet,” the post read.

Nadine recently starred in the 2025 Metro Manila Film Festival entry Call Me Mother alongside Vice Ganda. Alden currently holds the record for the highest-grossing Filipino film with the 2024 box-office hit Hello, Love, Again, co-starring Kathryn Bernardo.

“Love, Siargao” is set to premiere later in 2026. / TRC