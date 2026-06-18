Luxury yacht industry taps Filipino maritime talent

FILIPINO seafarers remain in high demand globally, and the fast-growing superyacht industry is opening new career paths for maritime professionals.

Speaking during an economic briefing in Cebu, economist Winston Padojinog said Filipino seafarers continue to be the preferred choice for vessel operators worldwide, accounting for about 14 percent of the global maritime labor force—the largest share among all nationalities.

“Filipino seafarers are still the preferred crews to man vessels worldwide,” he said, noting that their remittances provide a steady source of foreign exchange earnings that help sustain domestic consumption and economic growth even amid geopolitical tensions and disruptions in global trade.

Padojinog’s remarks come as the global superyacht sector expands, creating demand for highly skilled maritime professionals in deck operations, engineering, hospitality, watersports, and vessel management.

Superyachts

Industry data from BOATPro showed that 117 superyachts measuring at least 30 meters had already been delivered worldwide in 2026, reflecting continued investment in luxury vessels and increasing demand for qualified crew.

The growing market presents an opportunity for Filipinos to leverage the country’s established reputation in maritime services and hospitality.

“A superyacht career is another international pathway for Filipinos,” said Capt. Jead A. Advincula, principal of Cebu-based SAAP Corp. “Filipinos are already known worldwide for hospitality, hard work, and professionalism—qualities that are highly valued in the yachting industry.”

Unlike traditional merchant shipping, superyacht operations require a combination of maritime competence and luxury guest service. As a result, yacht owners and captains increasingly seek crew members who are technically skilled, service-oriented, adaptable, and capable of working in multicultural environments.

“Owners and captains are increasingly looking for crew who are not only technically capable but also trained to deliver high standards of guest service in an international environment,” said Advincula.

The industry is generating demand for deckhands, engineers, stewardesses, hospitality specialists, tender operators, and watersports professionals, while encouraging workers to pursue additional training in yacht detailing, powerboat handling, navigation, guest services, and personal watercraft operations.

Economic impact

The emerging opportunities add to the broader economic contribution of the country’s maritime sector.

A study by the Center for Research and Communication estimated that the Philippine seafaring industry generated about P1.47 trillion in economic value from 2021 to 2024. In 2024 alone, the sector contributed more than P1.06 trillion in economic output, equivalent to around four percent of gross domestic product.

The study also found that every peso spent by seafarers’ households generates about P3.20 in economic activity, supporting businesses in retail, transportation, housing, education, and other sectors.

Cebu as a training hub

Cebu is increasingly positioning itself as a training hub for aspiring yacht professionals due to its strong maritime ecosystem, tourism industry, and access to coastal waters suitable for practical training.

SAAP Corp., which has been in the industry for nine years, has recorded more than 2,000 yacht-related training completions across deck, hospitality, communications, and powerboat programs. The school currently trains approximately 15 to 20 deck crew candidates and around 10 hospitality students each month.

Advincula said aspiring yacht crew must be hardworking, respectful, professional and willing to learn.

“The superyacht industry is very competitive, so Filipino crew must be ready physically, mentally and professionally,” he said. / KOC