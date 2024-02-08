Luy’s Classic Tea House rings in the Chinese Lunar New Year

As the founder of Luy’s Classic Tea House, Lu was driven by his passion to preserve and share the authentic essence of Chinese culinary traditions. Motivated to share and invite people to celebrate and take part in some of China’s cultural festivities, community engagement is at the heart of the restaurant’s mission to share the cultural significance and traditions associated with Chinese New Year.

“We actively organize and participate in events that celebrate this festive occasion. We collaborate with locals for themed performances such as the dragon dance, and we also offer our traditional Chinese New Year delicacy, Tikoy, renowned for its exquisite flavor that is said to bring good luck to Chinese people,” Lu shared.

As the Chinese culinary landscape slowly changes, Luy’s Classic Tea House has taken pride in catering to the evolving preferences and traditions of both the younger and older generation of Chinese-Filipinos.

As Lu shared: “Our diverse menu is thoughtfully crafted to blend traditional flavors with modern twists, ensuring a culinary experience that resonates with a broad spectrum of tastes.”

“Luy’s Classic Tea House stands as a dynamic space where both generations can come together, creating lasting memories and embracing the dynamic cultural tapestry of Chinese-Filipino heritage during the Chinese New Year festivities,” Lu added.

Gathering generations into one table, and celebrating the values and traditions that uphold the Chinese Lunar New Year, Luy’s Classic Tea House weaves a rich new tapestry made with the congregation of the old and new.

Feng Ping Lu expressed: “At Luy’s Classic Tea House, we celebrate the importance of family and community during Chinese New Year through a range of thoughtful initiatives that resonate with both younger and older Chinese-Filipinos. Through this, Luy’s Classic Tea House strives to create an inclusive space that caters to the values cherished by both the younger and older generations, fostering a sense of unity and shared celebration during the auspicious occasion of the Chinese New Year.”