Luz execs told: Maintain mural in Tesda flyover

THE responsibility of maintaining the integrity of the mural art project on the flyover at the Archbishop Reyes corner Pope John Paul Avenue in Cebu City will now be at the hands of Barangay Luz officials.

Consul General Zhang Zhen of the People’s Republic of China in Cebu and Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia led the inauguration of the mural project on the flyover near Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) on Friday morning, Oct. 18, 2024.

The flyover near Tesda has now been adorned with Chinese cultural motifs, featuring a Chinese dragon, phoenix, and panda.

Garcia ordered the barangay officials to monitor the project.

On the marker installed under the flyover, the beautification project symbolized “the bond and cooperation between the People’s Republic of China and Cebu City, where both have worked together to enhance the city’s aesthetic appeal while fostering unity, partnership, and mutual respect.”

“Despite differences in religion and culture, we somehow meet in unison and that is how we appreciate art. And we (show our) love (for) the City of Cebu by beautifying it in such a manner that it incorporates our values and our cultures as people of both China and the Philippines,” Garcia said.

Zhang, in her speech, said the mural project embodied China’s “best wishes” and “blessing” to Cebuanos and has been a monument of the China-Philippines enduring friendship.

She said the project serves as a bridge between China and Cebu City’s cultural integration and mutual learning.

The artists of the mural project were members of the Cebu Mural Artist & Enhancement Group.

The project is part of Cebu City Protocol Office’s “Adopt a Flyover” initiative. / EHP