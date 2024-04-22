LWUA appoints new MCWD acting general manager

JUST days after Atty. John DX Lapid resigned from his appointment as officer-in-charge general manager of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), the interim board has appointed another OIC general manager.

The Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA)-installed interim board of directors has designated Atty. Joselito Thomas Baena as the new OIC general manager of MCWD, the Cebu City Public Information Office announced on Monday, April 22, 2024, through its Facebook page.

Baena will sit as general manager while General Manager Edgar Donoso is serving his 90-day preventive suspension as imposed by the LWUA.

Donoso and Jose Daluz-led MCWD board of directors, however, do not recognize this suspension.

Baena, according to PIO’s Facebook post, said he is aware of the responsibility that landed on his shoulders.

“As we assume the role of interim caretaker of MCWD at the mandate of the National Government, our first order of business is to take immediate steps to stabilize the situation. We will coordinate with MCWD officers, employees, and other stakeholders,” reads a portion of PIO’s post.

When Lapid was appointed by LWUA to be the OIC, he was barred entry to the MCWD building through a resolution passed by the Daluz-led board. (JJL)