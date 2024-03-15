LWUA assumes control of MCWD's policy-making authority for 6 months

In a letter to MCWD chairman Jose Daluz III and MCWD general manager Edgar Donoso, LWUA administrator Jose Moises Salonga announced the partial intervention, authorized by Resolution No. 35, s. 2023, approved by the LWUA Board of Trustees under Presidential Decree No. 198, as amended.

Salonga stated that Deputy Administrator Eileen L. Dela Vega would be overseeing the installation of LWUA officers, designated as Members of the Interim Board of Directors (BOD) of MCWD for the six-month period. The interim BOD members include Maria Rosan D. Perez, Engineer Noel A. Samonte, and Engineer Anabelle C. Gravador.

“Under Resolution No. 35, s. 2023 as supported by Resolution No. 36, s. 2012, all members of the current Regular Board of Directors shall be set aside and shall cease and desist from exercising their functions during the period of LWUA's intervention,” Salonga said in the letter. (AML)