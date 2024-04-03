LWUA to MCWD: Reread, analyze OGCC opinion

THE Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) urged the management of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) to reread the legal opinion of the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC) after the local district defied anew the authority of the LWUA to intervene.

In a press statement on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, LWUA Administrator Jose Moises Salonga said that he received a letter from MCWD General Manager Edgar Donoso claiming that the OGCC opinion was favorable to the water district and to the now suspended Board of Directors (BOD) Jose Daluz III, Miguelito Pato, and Jocelyn May Seno.

The OGCC released its legal opinion on the partial intervention of LWUA in MCWD on March 26, 2024. It was signed by Solomon Hermosura, government corporate counsel, and Owen Vidad, the officer-in-charge who handles the legal affairs of water districts.

Salonga said that Donoso's claim was misleading and dishonest.

He said the claim is close to grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty, gross insubordination, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

He said that according to OGCC's opinion, LWUA can intervene in the operation and management of a water district based on specific circumstances.

Salonga also questioned Donoso's interest in defying LWUA's partial takeover and speaking on behalf of the suspended BOD members.

"I advise the MCWD management to respond to the show cause order served against them by the Interim Board, and not drag the whole management and operations of MCWD into this issue," Salonga said.

"The MCWD rank and file employees and the people of Cebu are not the subject of this partial intervention and yet they are unnecessarily dragged and prejudiced by the MCWD management," he added.

In the same statement, LWUA Chairman of the Board of Trustees Ronnie Ong urged Daluz to analyze the OGCC's opinion.

Ong slammed Daluz's multiple times retractions of earlier statements of obeying orders from LWUA.

“The problem with you is that when the law is convenient for you, you follow. When it’s not, you don’t. Stop using MCWD as your personal political vehicle by twisting the OGCC opinion and even misinforming the MCWD employees and the public about the partial intervention,” Ong said.

He added that LWUA has the authority to determine and declare MCWD in default under Presidential Decree 198, as amended, and their 2015 Financial Assistance Contract (FAC) with MCWD.

Under the FAC, "In default" includes not only failing to make loan payments but also violation of any terms in the FAC such as the MCWD's failure to address its high Non-Revenue Water (NRW) resulting in an annual loss on revenue by an average of at least P117.759 million per year.

“This partial intervention is all about investigation and fixing what needs to be fixed. This is between LWUA and a water district, and should not be about any individual or personalities. Kung walang tinatago, hindi na kailangan pang umabot sa gan’to. Let this be a warning too to other water districts that LWUA really means business, and we are monitoring all of the water districts closely,” Ong said. (EHP)