LWUA visits MCWD, insists on partial intervention

THE Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) insisted on its power to implement a partial intervention over Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) for a period of six months.

LWUA chairman Ronnie Ong and administrator Jose Moises Salonga spoke in a press conference held at the MCWD building on Thursday, March 21, 2024, to shed light on the issues surrounding MCWD.

Ong said the LWUA Board of Trustees issued Resolution 35 to “set aside” the current Board of Directors of the MCWD.

The “partial intervention,” which is in the period of six months, is for the LWUA to investigate and check on some issues in the MCWD, according to Ong.

Are they taking over the MCWD?

Ong clarified that they are not, but only “setting aside” the current board in order for them to investigate and check all the documentations of MCWD.

Salonga said it is just a six-month partial intervention, saying “setting aside” means “suspension.”

“Nobody is being replaced, they are being set aside for an interim board to take its place for six months,” Salonga said.

The investigation is for these reasons: MCWD has high non-revenue water, it allegedly failed to comply with procurement laws, and the questionable 70 percent water increase.

“Ang OA naman na ayaw magpa-investigate,” Salonga said.

Salonga said it seems the MCWD current board is questioning the powers of LWUA to investigate when it is found in the PD 198.

“It seems they want us to ask permission first before taking regulatory action. It seems unusual,” Salonga said.

Salonga said LWUA can intervene even without court processes, questioning the legality of their intervention is frustrating the will of the law, which impedes them to do their jobs.

Salonga said LWUA hoped that they would come to an agreement regarding how to end the matter peacefully and lawfully.

MCWD chairman Jose Daluz III said LWUA and MCWD agreed to wait for the opinion of the OGCC, insisting a “status quo.”

But Salonga questioned the legality of the action of MCWD general manager Edgar Donoso to declare a status quo.

“The pronouncement that the GM can pronounce a status quo order, I cannot find any legal basis…that is for the court to decide,” Salonga.

What will happen after six months?

Salonga said they will wait for the findings, saying they cannot preempt the investigation, assuring that nobody is guilty yet.

Ong said the problem is the MCWD current board is open to any investigation, saying as a government agency, everything should be transparent.

Ong said they are just doing their jobs, adding that they want to check procurements, the COA findings, as well as the Non-Revenue Water.

Ong said that from 2019, there was at least 23 percent of loss, equivalent to 14 million gallons of water per day. In 2022, it reached 32 percent, equivalent to 21 million gallons of water per day. This year, they are told that it already reached 36 percent.

Salonga said there is approximately P120 million loss in revenue every year because of Non-Revenue Water.

In a separate press conference held before LWUA’s press conference, Daluz clarified that they are not fighting the LWUA but only the chairman of the board, Ronnie Ong, whom he indicated have “interests.”

Asked about his reaction, Ong assured the LWUA’s action has no vested interest. (AML)