LWUA’s partial takeover of MCWD ‘not valid’

THE partial takeover of the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) of the operations of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) is not valid, the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC) in its latest opinion issued on May 9, 2024.

In a press conference on Tuesday, May 14, MCWD chairman of the Board of Directors (BOD) Jose Daluz III said that he hopes that LWUA will honor the latest OGCC opinion and no longer pursue the “partial takeover” it implemented last March 15, 2024.

The latest opinion was issued to clarify the first one issued on March 26, 2024 amid the contrasting interpretation of both the MCWD and LWUA.

The clarificatory opinion stated that LWUA's partial takeover of, or intervention in, MCWD is “not consistent” with the provisions of Presidential Decree 198.

“Specifically, the partial takeover or intervention in this instance is outside the purview of Sections 36 and 61(e) of PD No. 198,” it added. (EHP)