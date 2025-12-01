Lying charge filed against Baricuatro

CEBU Gov. Pamela Baricuatro is facing an administrative complaint filed by the brother of a former governor for allegedly making false statements about the province’s proposed sea ambulance.

The complaint, submitted to the Office of the Ombudsman and the Office of the President on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, was lodged by Byron Garcia, brother of former governor Gwendolyn Garcia. He accuses Baricuatro of dishonesty, misconduct and violating Republic Act (RA) 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

Garcia’s grievance centers on the governor’s Oct. 7 online post, which he claims misled constituents into believing the emergency vessel was already owned and procured by the province. This contradicted information later revealed during an Oct. 26 Provincial Board session, where it was disclosed that the sea ambulance was only a temporary test model borrowed from a supplier. Baricuatro later admitted the vessel was not owned by the Province.

Garcia has urged the Ombudsman to investigate and impose appropriate penalties, which for violations of RA 6713 can include a fine, suspension, or removal from office.

Defense of the vessel and its cost

Amid the complaint, the Provincial Government’s sea ambulance project has also faced public claims that the vessel is “overpriced.”

Ruben Licera, head of the Cebu People’s Action Center (CPAC), defended the project on Sunday, Nov. 30, stating that the “overpriced” claims are based on inaccurate comparisons.

Licera argued that critics are mistakenly comparing the proposed sea ambulance to regular, gasoline-powered pumpboats, which are not designed for medical rescue. He emphasized the need for a high-specification vessel to address the dozens of daily urgent sea transport requests the CPAC receives from island and coastal communities.

“Behind every emergency message is a Cebuano family praying for help,” Licera said.

High-grade specifications cited

Licera outlined the vessel’s necessary specifications to justify its potential cost:

• Engines: It uses commercial-grade diesel outboard engines, which alone can cost around P9 million for a twin-engine package before installation.

• Hull: The hull is built with epoxy composite materials, making it stronger and more impact-resistant than basic fiberglass boats, allowing it to operate in rough conditions, or Sea State 4 (waves up to 2.5 meters).

• Purpose: “A rescue vessel must go when others cannot,” he said, quoting retired Col. Dennis Pastor of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, who stressed the need for equipment designed for actual danger.

No procurement made yet

Licera reiterated that the unit launched by the Province is merely a “test vessel” and not yet a purchased asset.

He cited lawyer Harold Sebastian Fleurs, who clarified that no public funds were used because there has been no official procurement, bidding, or purchase. Licera maintained that government programs can be launched using loaned or borrowed assets with proper documentation, and the presence of the provincial seal signifies accountability, not ownership.

“As long as Cebu has legal possession, launching is lawful,” Licera said, adding that the sea ambulance platform itself is already used by several national agencies and is proven in real-world emergency conditions. / EHP, CDF