M5.4 quake jolts northern Cebu; tremor felt across Visayas

A MAGNITUDE 5.4 earthquake struck off northern Cebu on Monday afternoon, April 6, 2026, with tremors felt across parts of Cebu, Leyte, and neighboring provinces, according to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs said the quake occurred at 3:22 p.m. and had a depth of 10 kilometers.

The epicenter was located about 17 kilometers south 35 degrees east of the City of Bogo in Cebu.

Also read: Phivolcs: M6.9 earthquake in Bogo strongest ever in Cebu

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake previously jolted northern Cebu on September 30, 2025.

Instrumental intensity IV was recorded in San Francisco town in Cebu, as well as in Hilongos and Villaba in Leyte. Intensity III shaking was observed in several areas, including Liloan, Talisay, Cebu City, and Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu; Isabel, Baybay, Carigara, Ormoc City, and Abuyog in Leyte; Esperanza in Masbate; and Hinundayan in Southern Leyte.

Intensity II was felt in Kawayan and Naval in Biliran; Roxas City in Capiz; Carcar, San Fernando, Argao, and Asturias in Cebu; Iloilo City; Dulag, Alangalang, and Palo in Leyte; La Carlota City in Negros Occidental; and Silago and Sogod in Southern Leyte.

Weak shaking, classified as Intensity I, was reported in Tapaz, Capiz; Borongan City, Eastern Samar; Jordan, Guimaras; Passi City, Iloilo; Aroroy and Cataingan in Masbate; Bacolod City, Negros Occidental; and Gandara, Samar.

Phivolcs said the earthquake was tectonic in origin.

No damage or casualties were immediately reported as of posting time, and aftershocks may follow.

The agency advised the public to remain alert and to report any damage to local authorities. (JJL)