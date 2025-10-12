M5.8 earthquake wakes Cebu

(UPDATED) A Magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck near Bogo City, Cebu at 1:06 a.m. on Monday, October 13, 2025, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

In its Earthquake Information No. 2 bulletin, Phivolcs said the tectonic quake occurred at 1:06 a.m. on October 13, 2025, with its epicenter located 11 kilometers south 21 degrees west of the City of Bogo, Cebu, at a shallow depth of 5 kilometers.

Reported intensities reached Intensity V in Tabuelan, Bogo, Tabogon, San Remigio, Medellin and Daanbantayan in Cebu. The same intensity was also felt in Villaba, Leyte.

Intensity IV was reported in the Cebu towns of Bantayan, Catmon, Sogod and Tuburan; the cities of Cebu, Danao, Talisay and Argao; as well as in the City of Iloilo and parts of Capiz.

Intensity III was recorded in Argao, San Francisco and San Fernando, Cebu; in Bohol towns including Dauis and Panglao; and in Canlaon and Himamaylan in Negros Occidental.

Intensity I was felt as far as Legazpi City in Albay.

Phivolcs said instrumental intensity readings also confirmed the strong shaking, with Intensity V in Villaba, Leyte and Intensity IV in several areas of Cebu and Leyte. (JJL)

[Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the latest bulletin from Phivolcs, which downgraded the earthquake near Bogo City, Cebu from magnitude 6.0 to 5.8 and provided revised epicenter and intensity details.]