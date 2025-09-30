M6.9 quake strikes Cebu
A MAGNITUDE 6.9 earthquake struck Cebu Tuesday night, September 30, 2025, sending people out of their houses, triggering a tsunami alert, and prompting local government officials to suspend next day’s classes in all public and private schools.
The shallow tremor, with a depth of five kilometers, struck at 9:59 p.m. Tuesday, with the epicenter located 21 kilometers northeast of Bogo City in northern Cebu.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake was felt at Intensity 5 in Argao, Cebu; Sipalay City in Negros Occidental; Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu; and Tacloban City in Leyte.
It was also felt at Intensity 4 in San Fernando, Cebu; Bulan, Bulusan, and Casiguran, Sorsogon; Roxas City, Capiz; Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental; Ubay, Bohol; Lawaan, Eastern Samar; Laoang, Northern Samar; Catbalogan City, Samar; and Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.
Intensity 3 was recorded in Legazpi City, Albay; Iriga City, Camarines Sur; Donsol, Sorsogon; and Tibiao, Antique.
The Phivolcs also reported the following instrumental intensities:
Intensity 6 -- Cebu City; Villaba, Leyte
Intensity 5 -- Esperanza, Masbate; Argao, Asturias, Danao City, and City of Talisay, Cebu; Lapu-Lapu City; Abuyog, Carigara, and Hilongos, Leytel and Ormoc City
Intensity 4 -- Bulusan, Sorsogon; Roxas City and Tapaz, Capiz; Moalboal, Cebu; Kawayan, Biliran; Alangalang, Leyte; Palapag, Northern Samar; Sogod, Southern Leyte; and Magsaysay, Davao del Sur.
Tsunami alert
Phivolcs warned of damage to properties and aftershocks due to the tremor. It also issued a tsunami warning for some coastal areas in Cebu, Leyte, and Biliran.
“The concerned public is advised to be on alert for unusual waves. People are advised to stay away from the beach and not to go to the coast of the following provinces until the cancellation of this advisory: Leyte, Cebu, Biliran,” its advisory stated.
Phivolcs said that people whose houses are located very near the shoreline of Cebu, Leyte and Biliran are advised to move farther inland.
“Owners of boats in harbors, estuaries or shallow coastal water of the above-mentioned provinces should secure their boats and move away from the waterfront. Boats already at sea during this period should stay offshore in deep waters until further advised,” it added.
Grid separation
The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) also announced that the magnitude 6.9 earthquake caused the separation of Leyte, Samar, and portion of Bohol grid from the Cebu-Negros-Panay grid.
As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, NGCP has identified damage to its Daanbantayan Substation, located near the earthquake epicenter, and recorded the tripping of four 230kV transmission lines in the Visayas.
NGCP said it is still assessing the extent of the damage brought about by the earthquake.
"Aerial and foot inspection and restoration of lines in the affected areas will be in full swing as soon as the situation allows, as there are still aftershocks in the area. NGCP will issue updates every 4 hours until transmission services are fully restored," it said.
Class suspension
The tremor also caused suspension of face-to-face classes in private and public schools in some areas in Cebu for October 1, 2025.
Among the local government units that announced suspension of classes are Bogo City, Cebu City, Santa Fe, Liloan, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Talisay City, and Danao City.
Mayor Mayel Martinez of Bogo City, where the epicenter was located, also announced the suspension of work in government and private offices Wednesday, October 1.
The City Government of Bogo urged the residents to remain calm following the earthquake.
It assured the public that emergency responders have been mobilized to conduct rescue operations and assist affected communities.
Martinez called on everyone to stay away from areas with large trees and structures that may collapse during aftershocks.
She advised residents to follow earthquake preparedness protocols by moving out of their homes and staying in safe, open spaces.
Those living near bodies of water were also encouraged to seek higher ground.
In Cebu City, Mayor Nestor Archival announced that patients were moved outside the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) following the quake as a precautionary measure.
He assured that tents will be set up to serve as temporary shelters, especially in case of rain, to ensure the safety of those under medical care should aftershocks occur.
The mayor also appealed to residents to remain calm amid the situation.
“Please don’t panic. If there is an emergency, don’t hesitate to call 911 so an ambulance can be dispatched,” Archival said.
Authorities are continuing to monitor the hospital’s structural condition while emergency teams remain on standby.
The tremor also caused the temporary closure of the Mandaue-Mactan first bridge for safety assessment Tuesday night. The bridge was opened to traffic hours after though following safety assessment. (LRM/JJL/DPC/CAV)