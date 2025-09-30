M6.9 quake strikes Cebu

A MAGNITUDE 6.9 earthquake struck Cebu Tuesday night, September 30, 2025, sending people out of their houses, triggering a tsunami alert, and prompting local government officials to suspend next day’s classes in all public and private schools.

The shallow tremor, with a depth of five kilometers, struck at 9:59 p.m. Tuesday, with the epicenter located 21 kilometers northeast of Bogo City in northern Cebu.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake was felt at Intensity 5 in Argao, Cebu; Sipalay City in Negros Occidental; Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu; and Tacloban City in Leyte.

It was also felt at Intensity 4 in San Fernando, Cebu; Bulan, Bulusan, and Casiguran, Sorsogon; Roxas City, Capiz; Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental; Ubay, Bohol; Lawaan, Eastern Samar; Laoang, Northern Samar; Catbalogan City, Samar; and Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

Intensity 3 was recorded in Legazpi City, Albay; Iriga City, Camarines Sur; Donsol, Sorsogon; and Tibiao, Antique.

The Phivolcs also reported the following instrumental intensities:

Intensity 6 -- Cebu City; Villaba, Leyte

Intensity 5 -- Esperanza, Masbate; Argao, Asturias, Danao City, and City of Talisay, Cebu; Lapu-Lapu City; Abuyog, Carigara, and Hilongos, Leytel and Ormoc City

Intensity 4 -- Bulusan, Sorsogon; Roxas City and Tapaz, Capiz; Moalboal, Cebu; Kawayan, Biliran; Alangalang, Leyte; Palapag, Northern Samar; Sogod, Southern Leyte; and Magsaysay, Davao del Sur.

Tsunami alert

Phivolcs warned of damage to properties and aftershocks due to the tremor. It also issued a tsunami warning for some coastal areas in Cebu, Leyte, and Biliran.

“The concerned public is advised to be on alert for unusual waves. People are advised to stay away from the beach and not to go to the coast of the following provinces until the cancellation of this advisory: Leyte, Cebu, Biliran,” its advisory stated.