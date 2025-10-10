M6.9 quake’s other toll: Sickness, trauma

NORTHERN Cebu is facing a two-front crisis weeks after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake, as dozens of victims in evacuation centers fall ill with respiratory infections while others suffer from severe psychological trauma.

The situation highlights the long-term, often invisible, challenges of disaster recovery, where mental health care becomes as critical as treating physical ailments and rebuilding infrastructure. Provincial Health Officer (PHO) Mary Ann Josephine Arsenal told reporters on Friday, Oct. 11, 2025, that aftershocks can trigger trauma and not everyone can “bounce back immediately.”

Health woes. At least 75 victims have been diagnosed with acute respiratory infections, with 50 cases in Borbon and 25 in Sogod as of Thursday, Oct. 9. Wounds and unexplained fevers were reported in other towns.

Arsenal said the airborne illnesses are spreading quickly in crowded tents and are exacerbated by sudden weather changes of rain followed by heat.

The PHO has sent three waves of vitamins and medicines since Monday, focusing on Bogo City and the towns of San Remigio, Medellin, Borbon, Sogod, Tabuelan, and Tabogon.

Mental health challenge. Officials said psychosocial care is now the most difficult part of the recovery phase.

In an island barangay in Medellin, a family of 12 rescued on Oct. 8 after a traumatic ordeal is now in stable condition and “okay now” after receiving medication, according to Gibitngil Barangay Captain Monina Monato. The family, now staying at the captain’s house, has started eating again after not consuming food or drink since Oct. 1.

To address the wider need, 90 specialists are being deployed to provide psychological first-aid. They will also provide psychological education for victims and debriefing for responders, some of whom have reported difficulty sleeping after retrieving bodies and rescuing the injured.

Capitol’s task force. Gov. Pamela Baricuatro established the Kumbati Cebu Task Force through Executive Order 60 to oversee a comprehensive rehabilitation plan for 12 affected local government units (LGUs).

On Friday, Oct. 10, mayors, or their representatives, from Bogo City, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, Sogod, Catmon, Tabuelan, Borbon, Santa Fe, Bantayan and Madridejos met with Baricuatro about the task force at the Capitol’s conference room. This meeting was abruptly canceled on Friday, Oct. 10, when a magnitude 7.4 earthquake off the coast of Davao Oriental was felt in the conference room.

Following the disruption, the governor proceeded to release P15 million in cash aid to Bogo City and P13 million to the 11 other affected municipalities.

The task force is structured into six clusters, each overseen by specific lead agencies: infrastructure and housing; health, social services, and livelihood; environment, land use, and preparedness; economic recovery and private sector engagement; information, communications, and volunteer mobilization; and monitoring, evaluation, and accountability.

The bottom line. While authorities are deploying medical aid and organizing a recovery framework, northern Cebu’s path forward depends heavily on healing the deep, psychological wounds left by the disaster. / CDF, GPL, BRYCE KEN ABELLON, USJ-R INTERN