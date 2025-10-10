M7.4 Davao Oriental quake originated along Philippine Trench

THE magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck off the coast of Manay, Davao Oriental on Friday, October 10, 2025, originated along the Philippine Trench, one of the country’s most seismically active zones.

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Director Dr. Teresito Bacolcol said in press conference Friday, October 10, that the fault responsible for the quake is not new and has long been identified as a potential source of major seismic activity.

He said the tremor was not connected to the recent earthquakes recorded in Luzon, Visayas, and other parts of Mindanao.

The events were described as coincidental occurrences within the Philippine archipelago’s active seismic zones.

A tsunami warning was raised following the quake, but experts said any significant wave should have reached the nearby coastlines within 10 minutes after the shaking.

As of Friday afternoon, there were no reports of major tsunami occurrence.

Bacolcol said the Manay quake’s epicenter was farther offshore and deeper compared to the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that hit Bogo City, Cebu, last September 30.

This means the shaking was felt over a wider area but with generally less intense ground motion on land.

The agency warned of possible aftershocks in the coming days and advised residents to inspect structures, particularly poorly built edifices that may have sustained damage. (EHP)