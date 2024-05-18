Ma dies, her spouse and daughter hurt in City of Naga road accident

A MOTHER died, while her husband and 3-year-old daughter were hurt when the motorcycle they were riding was sideswiped by an Isuzu Elf truck driven by a certain Julito, 47, of Barangay Dagatan, Badian, Cebu.

The incident happened along the national highway in Barangay Langtad, City of Naga, past 2 p.m..on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

The fatality was identified as a certain Mildred, 44, of Purok Avocado 4, Barangay Inoburan, City of Naga.

Her husband known as Benjie, 47, and their daughter, sustained injuries.

The victims were rushed to the Naga Infirmary Hospital, where Mildred was pronounced dead.

According to Lieutenant Colonel William Homoc, chief of Naga City Police Station, the victims were traveling north onboard a motorcycle driven by Benjie, when they were struck from behind by the Isuzu Elf.

The truck also collided with the Fuso dropside from the opposite direction that was driven by a certain Jaime, 42, of Kawit, Medellin.

The surnames of both the victims and truck drivers were kept private as requested by the authorities. (DVG, TPT)