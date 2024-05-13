Ma dies, son hurt after husband attacks them in Tuburan, Cebu

A woman died while her son was injured after her husband struck them with an ax around 1 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2024, in Sitio Tunhob, Barangay Maghan-ay, Tuburan town, northwest Cebu.

Leonila Cerado Maguate, 57, succumbed to severe head injuries, while her son Felix Maguate Rebanuel Jr., 33, is in critical condition.

The 69-year-old suspect, Felix Sr., also stabbed himself and was rushed to the hospital.

According to the victim's son, only known as Denden, the victims were sleeping when suddenly the suspect entered and attacked them using an ax.

Denden said their parents broke up more than a year ago.

According to him, their father is a jealous man who often doubted his mother of dating with another guy. (AYB, TPT)