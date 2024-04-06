Ma seeks justice after daughter dies due to ‘poor medical care’

A GRIEVING mother is seeking justice for the death of her six-year-old daughter.

Mylene Faburada, 43, an attendant at a burger store near a university along P. Del Rosario Street, Cebu City, who hails from Barangay Sapangdaku, expressed her disappointment in an interview with SunStar Cebu.

Faburada narrated that on Sunday morning, March 31, 2024, her daughter ate coconut meat in coconut water with milk and sugar, locally known as lamaw, given by their neighbor.

Later that evening, the child complained of stomachache, prompting them to bring her to a doctor in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, where they were prescribed medication.

Since the victim had not yet recovered morning of the following day, Monday, April 1, they returned to the doctor, who recommended that the child be admitted to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

Faburada said that when they arrived at the hospital past 8 p.m. Monday, they waited for a few hours before they were given the medical prescription, which they had to buy in order to be injected to the child.

The deceased was the youngest and only girl among the five siblings.

On Tuesday, April 2, the CBC and urine test results came back normal and they were asked to go home.

"Luya man ako anak, gusto niya mata-uran siya’g dextrose. Dili siya ganahan nga mogawas sa hospital pero gipapa-uli man mi," Mylene said.

(My daughter was weak; she wanted to be given dextrose. She did not like to leave the hospital, but we were sent home.)

After processing the paperworks at the Malasakit Center, they were discharged from the hospital.

However, Faburada said that when they arrived home, her daughter's eyes widened rapidly, so they returned to the CCMC, but she passed away soon after.

"Nahibulong ko nga pneumonia man daw namatyan sa akong anak. Gisakitan ra man siya sa tiyan," according to Faburada.

(I was taken aback to learn that my daughter died of pneumonia when it was a stomachache.)

The mother said they wanted the doctors who took care of her daughter to be held accountable.

The CCMC has yet to respond to the complaint.

Faburada said her daughter would still be alive if she had been given dextrose.

She added that since they had so much fun with the victim -- who loved to dance on TikTok -- there is no room for her grief. (GPL, TPT)