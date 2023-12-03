Maayo Hospital's 'Run for Health' charity fun run showcases triumph of community, compassion, and milestones

Maayo Hospital garnered tremendous community support as its inaugural charity fun run, “Run for Health” took place on November 19, 2023.
From the initial announcement on September 28, 2023, to the final strides across the finish line, this endeavor was more than a run; it was a collective journey toward a healthier and more compassionate community.
“Run for Health” wasn’t just a race; it was a testament to inclusivity, embracing participants of all ages and fitness levels, including those with disabilities. The event united seasoned runners and novices in a shared commitment to making healthcare accessible to everyone in Cebu.
The very heart of this charity run was its profound mission to provide crucial financial support to indigenous patients who are unable to afford medical treatment. Dr. Alferez, the visionary behind this initiative, succinctly articulated the run’s purpose: “We want to make a lasting impact on the life of a person.”
It became evident that “Run for Health” had surpassed its role as a mere charity event. It transformed into a celebration of resilience, a showcase of the human spirit overcoming personal limits, and a platform for creating enduring memories.
Beyond the finish line, the significance of the event radiated throughout the community. The proceeds from the run will weave directly into Maayo Hospital’s charity programs, extending a healing touch to those in need. From critical treatments to alleviating the financial burdens of struggling families, these programs stand as pillars of support.
Participants, whether pounding the pavement or contributing as sponsors, emerged as champions of change. Their involvement became a beacon of hope for countless individuals, reaffirming the belief that small steps, quite literally in this case, lead to monumental strides in community welfare.
The run has set in stone the importance of a future where healthcare is not a privilege but a fundamental right, and where every individual, regardless of their background, can access the care they need. S