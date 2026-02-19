Mabolo, City Hall clash over waste protocol

A STANDOFF over waste disposal protocols has led Mabolo barangay personnel to block access to a Cebu City-owned facility in the North Reclamation Area (NRA).

Tensions between Cebu City Hall and Mabolo personnel escalated after city workers prevented barangay garbage trucks from entering Block 27, a temporary waste segregation and composting site in NRA. The dispute resulted in barangay personnel dumping solid waste at the facility’s entrance.

The conflict began Wednesday night, Feb. 18, when City Hall personnel instructed Mabolo truck drivers to stop using Block 27 for waste disposal, citing a new waste management arrangement as the reason for the denial of entry. This new arrangement designates the area as the site for segregation, shredding, and composting.

Barangay personnel responded to the directive on Thursday morning, Feb. 19, by blocking the main gate and dumping waste at the entrance.

No prior notice

A security guard at the scene reported that six garbage trucks from Mabolo unloaded their garbage at the gate around 8 a.m. This action prevented trucks from other barangays from entering the premises. Department of Public Services personnel later removed around 10 tons of waste from the entrance to restore access.

Mabolo Barangay Captain Daniel Francis Arguedo challenged the City’s sudden enforcement of the ban, saying that his barangay had received no prior notice regarding the change in protocol and that their trucks were already fully loaded when they were turned away.

Arguedo, who is not allied with Mayor Nestor Archival, contended that he had previously secured verbal approval from a City Hall representative to use the property for waste segregation and decomposition to reduce the volume of trash sent to a private landfill in Barangay Polog, Consolacion in northern Cebu.

Communication issues

Arguedo said Mabolo had been routinely bringing waste to Block 27 for weeks, a necessity after the restrictions placed on the amount of garbage allowed at a private landfill in Polog.

The village chief said the site was intended as a material recovery facility where waste is processed more efficiently and reduces reliance on distant landfills.

Arguedo maintained that he had secured a “go signal” from a City Hall representative, identified as Rene Sanapo, to use the property for waste segregation and decomposition activities. He also claimed that several letters, including one dated Feb. 9, sent to the Mayor’s Office seeking clarification went unanswered.

“Mayor, take responsibility for the garbage. Stop avoiding the issue. Let’s sit down as responsible officials,” Arguedo said.

SunStar Cebu learned that Mabolo were later allowed to sort their waste in Block 27 on Thursday afternoon.

Enforcing control measures

Archival, for his part, maintains that strict controls at Block 27 are necessary to prevent the facility from degenerating into an unregulated dumpsite. While acknowledging the site’s role as a composting area, he argued that unrestricted dumping by barangays would overwhelm the property.

“Silbi kon ilabay na sa mga taga-barangay, mahimo na siya nga dumpsite,” Archival said. “Nananghid lagi sila nga mag-shred sila diha, wala tay problema ana pero kung imong i-dump, dili lang unta kay ang mga mosunod nga barangay kay ilaha na nang ibutang diha.”

(In effect, if the residents of the barangay throw their trash there, it will become a dumpsite. They asked permission to shred their waste there, and we don’t have a problem with that, but please don’t dump the waste, because the neighboring barangays will also place their trash there.)

Archival visited the area to inspect the nearby Cebu City Quarantine Center and attend a groundbreaking ceremony for a septage treatment plant. He reiterated that while shredding and composting are permitted, the site cannot accommodate mass dumping of mixed waste.

Systemic challenges

This confrontation is part of a wider problem involving Cebu City’s waste disposal system, which has faced significant pressure since the deadly trash slide at a private landfill in Barangay Binaliw on Jan. 8. The City currently relies on an off-site disposal site in Polog, and may start hauling to another private facility in Aloguinsan on Friday, Feb. 20.

Similar coordination lapses have surfaced elsewhere. In Barangay Cogon Pardo, trucks reportedly collected waste from select households without notifying local officials. City Councilor Harry Eran warned that such operational gaps could lead to public perceptions of favoritism and a breakdown in accountability.

Future strategies

City Hall is currently pursuing a dual-landfill strategy to manage the daily volume of waste. The plan involves sending approximately 150 tons of garbage daily to the Consolacion landfill and eventually directing about 300 tons to the Aloguinsan landfill, possibly today, Feb. 20.

To support long-term solutions, the City has secured a P40 million grant from the Asian Development Bank. This funding will be used to hire consultants to assess and improve waste management practices. In the interim, officials are urging barangays to utilize shredders available at the Carbon Market and South Road Properties to maximize composting efforts and reduce the load on disposal sites. / EHP