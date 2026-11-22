THE Mabolo Police Station 4, in partnership with its community partners, launched the Children’s Haven, Mobile Library, and Bible on Wheels at the Vitaliano M. Colina Sports Complex in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City, on Saturday morning, November 21, 2026.

The initiative aims to empower children through strong partnerships among various sectors of the community. It is supported by the Code Red Movement for Christ, led by its founder, Harry S. Viloria; the Mabolo Police Station 4 Advisory Group, headed by Reverend Pastor Arturo Tangal; Barangay Kasambagan officials; and dedicated volunteers.

Police Major Marven Fegarido, chief of the City Community Affairs and Development Unit, represented Cebu City Police Office chief Police Colonel Ricky Sumalde as the guest of honor and speaker.

In his message, Fegarido said the program demonstrated the genuine commitment of the CCPO chief to protecting the community with compassion and working closely with every barangay and its residents.

Mabolo Police Station chief Police Major Thom Ed Taghoy II expressed his support for the initiative, reiterating the PNP chief's mantra: "Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat, at Nararamdaman."

He encouraged young people to read the Bible, uphold strong moral values, live with faith, and practice good behavior, which he described as one of the pillars of responsible citizenship.

Taghoy added that the Children's Haven program began when he was still assigned to the Carbon Police Station 5, where the initiative was developed and sustained through a commitment to long-term community involvement.

Barangay Kasambagan Captain Franklyn Ong also pledged his support for programs promoting the welfare of young people.

Meanwhile, Viloria, founder of the Code Red Movement for Christ, reaffirmed his continuing spiritual and logistical commitment to sustaining the mission of bringing children closer to God through Bible reading. (AYB)