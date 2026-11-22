THE Mabolo Police Station in Cebu City and its community partners launched Children’s Haven, a mobile library, and Bible on Wheels at the Vitaliano M. Colina Sports Complex in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City, on Saturday morning, Nov. 21, 2026.

The programs aim to encourage children to read and develop good values with support from the community.

The station’s partners include Code Red Movement for Christ, led by Harry Viloria, and the Mabolo Police Station Advisory Group, headed by Arturo Tangal, a pastor. Kasambagan officials and volunteers also helped launch the programs.

Maj. Marven Fegarido, head of the City Community Affairs and Development Unit, was the guest of honor and speaker, representing Col. Ricky Sumalde, chief of the Cebu City Police Office.

Fegarido said the programs reflected Sumalde’s commitment to protecting residents and working with barangays.

Mabolo police chief Maj. Thom Ed Taghoy II, for his part, said he supported the programs and repeated the Philippine National Police chief’s motto, “Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat, at Nararamdaman (Fast, honest service that people can feel).”

Taghoy encouraged young people to read the Bible, live by their faith and act responsibly in their communities.

Taghoy said Children’s Haven began during his assignment at Carbon Police Station, where the program was developed to keep residents involved over time.

Councilor Franklyn Ong, who is also serving as Kasambagan village chief, pledged to support programs for young people.

Viloria said he would continue providing spiritual and logistical support to help children grow closer to God through Bible reading. / AYB