Mabolo Police Station launches new police clearance office

A new police clearance office was launched at the Mabolo Police Station 4 on Friday, July 12, 2024.

The project, which costs P250,000, is funded by the police station’s Police Advisory Council (PAC).

The PAC also purchased P160,000 worth of office equipment, such as air conditioning, computers and printers, which will be used in the processing of police clearance.

The funding came from last week’s fun run organized by PAC.

The investigation room and the national police clearance office were once combined.

"Makita nato before ang atoang national clearance office nag-usa lang intawon sa atoang investigation room gamay kaayo siya og area unya apiki kaayo para sa atoang manguhaay og police clearance. So nag initiate atoang police station in partnership sa atoang advisory group para mahamugaway," Caacoy said.

(We can notice before that our national clearance office was attached to our investigation room. So our police station, in collaboration with our advisory group, initiated a move in order to give comfort to those who apply for a police clearance).

Caacoy disclosed that the Mabolo Police Station caters to 70 to 100 people who apply for a police clearance every day. (AYB, TPT)