Mabolo tightens waste rules

MORE than two decades after Cebu City enacted its waste segregation ordinance, enforcement remains inconsistent, prompting Barangay Mabolo to intensify the implementation and penalize violators, including garbage collectors.

Barangay Mabolo has adopted a stricter approach to enforcing the city’s “No Segregation, No Collection” policy under Cebu City Ordinance 2031 and Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

Barangay Captain Daniel Francis Arguedo said the ordinance has long been in place, but weak enforcement has undermined compliance among residents and waste collection personnel.

As part of the crackdown, a garbage truck driver was issued a citation on Thursday, June 4, 2026, for collecting unsegregated waste in violation of the barangay’s waste management policy.

Arguedo said accountability should begin with those tasked with enforcing the law, warning that repeat violations could result in sanctions against garbage collectors and other personnel involved in waste collection operations.

“One of the biggest challenges is that residents continue to see mixed waste being collected despite the policy. That sends the wrong message and weakens our enforcement efforts,” he said.

The barangay sought closer coordination with the Cebu City Government, the Department of Public Services and the City’s garbage collection contractor.

According to the barangay, it has consistently conducted information drives and enforced segregation rules but noted that some residents continue to disregard the policy because City-contracted collectors still accept mixed garbage.

“This practice undermines the barangay’s efforts and weakens the effectiveness of our waste management program,” the letter stated.

The barangay also requested an official garbage collection schedule and stronger coordination mechanisms to help local officials monitor compliance and address violations more effectively.

Arguedo said sustained cooperation between the City Government and barangays is critical to improving compliance with waste segregation laws and reducing the City’s reliance on landfill disposal.

Under existing regulations, violators may face fines ranging from P1,000 to P5,000 or imprisonment of up to six months.

The stricter enforcement comes as Cebu City continues to confront a worsening solid waste crisis following the Jan. 8 collapse of the Binaliw landfill, which claimed the lives of 36 workers and one rescuer. / CAV