Mabolo wins big in Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026

LAMBO Mabolo of Barangay Mabolo was declared champion in the Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026 ritual showdown held on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at the City Sports Center.

The contingent also won 1st runner-up in street dancing competition, best in musicality, and best in costume.

Here is the list of the winners:

Ritual Showdown

Champion - Lambo Mabolo of Barangay Mabolo

1st runner-up - Lumad Basakanon - Barangay Basak San Nicolas

2nd runner-up - Banay San Nicolasnon – Barangay San Nicolas Proper

3rd runner-up - Banay Labangon – Barangay Labangon

4th runner-up - Tribu Bulaknon – Barangay Babag

5th runner-up - Tugbok Tejero Kultura Ensemble – Barangay Tejero

6th runner-up - Sinag San Roqueño Performing Arts - Barangay San Roque Cuidad

Street Dancing

Champion - Lumad Basakanon of Barangay Basak San Nicolas

1st runner-up - Lambo Mabolo of Barangay Mabolo

2nd runner-up - Tugbok Tejero Kultura Ensemble

Best in Musicality

Champion - Lambo Mabolo - Barangay Mabolo

1st runner-up - Lumad Basakanon - Barangay Basak San Nicolas

2nd runner-up - Banay Labangon – Barangay Labangon

3rd runner-up - Banay San Nicolasnon – Barangay San Nicolas Proper

4th runner-up - Tribu Bulaknon – Barangay Babag

Best in Costume - Lambo Mabolo -Barangay Mabolo

Meanwhile, Digos City National High School won the Sinulog Brass Band Competition. Silliman University was named first runner-up while St. Paul University Dumaguete Marching Band was first runner-up. (CLC)