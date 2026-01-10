Mabolo wins big in Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026

LAMBO Mabolo of Barangay Mabolo was declared champion in the Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026 ritual showdown held on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at the City Sports Center.
The contingent also won 1st runner-up in street dancing competition, best in musicality, and best in costume.
Here is the list of the winners:
Ritual Showdown
Champion - Lambo Mabolo of Barangay Mabolo
1st runner-up - Lumad Basakanon - Barangay Basak San Nicolas
2nd runner-up - Banay San Nicolasnon – Barangay San Nicolas Proper
3rd runner-up - Banay Labangon – Barangay Labangon
4th runner-up - Tribu Bulaknon – Barangay Babag
5th runner-up - Tugbok Tejero Kultura Ensemble – Barangay Tejero
6th runner-up - Sinag San Roqueño Performing Arts - Barangay San Roque Cuidad
Street Dancing
Champion - Lumad Basakanon of Barangay Basak San Nicolas
1st runner-up - Lambo Mabolo of Barangay Mabolo
2nd runner-up - Tugbok Tejero Kultura Ensemble
Best in Musicality
Champion - Lambo Mabolo - Barangay Mabolo
1st runner-up - Lumad Basakanon - Barangay Basak San Nicolas
2nd runner-up - Banay Labangon – Barangay Labangon
3rd runner-up - Banay San Nicolasnon – Barangay San Nicolas Proper
4th runner-up - Tribu Bulaknon – Barangay Babag
Best in Costume - Lambo Mabolo -Barangay Mabolo
Meanwhile, Digos City National High School won the Sinulog Brass Band Competition. Silliman University was named first runner-up while St. Paul University Dumaguete Marching Band was first runner-up. (CLC)