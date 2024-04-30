Macado, Dumam-ag vow crowd-pleasing fight

FORMER amateur standouts Ramil Macado and Lorenz Dumam-ag face off for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental flyweight title fight in the main event of Engkwentro 13 — “Halad ni Mayor Jonas Cortes alang sa Kapistahan” on May 1, 2024 at the Mandaue Sports and Cultural Complex.

Macado, who’ll fighting for a regional belt for the first time in his career, believes that this a crucial fight that could bring him to the next level.

“A knockout will come. I won’t force it. I’ll fight my fight and follow our game plan,” Macado said. “This is a very important fight for me. This fight is a stepping stone going to the top.”

The winner of the fight could break into the flyweight world rankings of the WBO.

“I’m very excited. We’ll know tomorrow who the better fighter is,” said Dumam-ag.

Macado, a former Philippine national team member, weighed-in at 111.1 pounds, while Dumam-ag was a bit heavier at 111.8 pounds.

Macado is 8-0 with four knockouts, while 9-0-1 with six knockouts.

In the co-main feature, former world champion Vic Saludar takes on Thai Sanchai Yotboon for the vacant WBO Oriental minimumweight strap.

Saludar made weight at 103.4 pounds, while Yotboon tipped the scale at 104.1 pounds.

Saludar is 24-6 with 14 knockouts, while Yootboon is 14-7 with nine knockouts. / EKA