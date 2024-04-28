Macado raring for the ‘next level’

FORMER amateur standout Ramil Macado is ready to step up to the next level and win his first regional title as he takes on equally talented Lorenz Dumam-ag for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental flyweight title in the main event of Engkwentro 13 - “Halad ni Mayor Jonas Cortes alang sa Kapistahan” on May 1, 2024 at the Mandaue Sports and Cultural Complex.

“Macado is doing well. He has no issues making weight. He has been training for five months for this fight. He’s very calm and prepared,” ARQ Promotions’ Roger Potot told SunStar Cebu.

This is Macado’s first time fighting for a regional title, and if victorious, could earn him a spot in WBO’s flyweight world rankings.

However, he’ll have his hands full against a very talented unbeaten prospect in Dumam-ag.

The 25-year-old Dumam-ag, also a former amateur star, has been blazing through the pro ranks since his debut in 2019. He’s coming off a huge ninth-round stoppage win over tough Anthony Gilbuela in a Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) flyweight championship bout last Dec. 15, 2023, in Gen. Santos City.

The 28-year-old Macado, who turned pro in 2022, also dominated the local boxing scene and owns wins over the likes of Alvin Camique, Eldin Guinahon and veteran Renoel Pael. He’s coming off a second-round stoppage of Mike Kinaadman last year.

“We should see Macado’s improvement in his power and the application of his power with more combinations and improved tactical ability,” said Potot. “The goal is to win. A knockout will be there as long as you follow the game plan and adjust during the fight accordingly to set up your opponent.”

Macado is 8-0 with four knockouts, while Dumam-ag is 9-0-1 with six knockouts.

Former world champion Vic Saludar (24-6, 14 KOs) is up against Thai Sanchai Yotboon (14-7, 9 KOs) for the vacant WBO Oriental minimumweight strap in the co-main feature.

In the undercard, Ian Abne (10-0-1, 4 KOs) trades leathers with Darwin Boyones (6-3, 4 KOs), former world title challenger Casey Morton-Croft (12-4-3, 4 KOs) locks horns with Peeyalux Sanpokang (6-2, 5 KOs) in a women’s super flyweight special attraction, Raffie Jamero (2-1, 1 KO) faces off with John Ver Espra (2-3, 2 KOs), Riel Gabunilas (3-0) is fighting Ronald Ewican (5-10, 2 KOs), Jhon Magos (2-0, 1 KO) exchanges blows with Grant Elorza (2-4-3, 1 KO) and Ramil Roda (3-1-2, 1 KO) locks horns with Isagani Saludar (3-3, 2 KOs). / EKA