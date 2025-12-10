Macario wins PH 1st gold

BANGKOK – Justin Kobe Macario delivered the first gold for the Philippines in the Southeast Asian Games here on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, topping the men’s individual freestyle poomsae event of taekwondo at the Fashion Island Shopping Mall here.

As action got going on almost all fronts, Macario, 23, scored 8.200 points to top the event against five other entries.

“I was also surprised that I was the first gold winner for the Philippines. I am very happy because it is an honor to bring home a gold for the country,” Macario said in mixed Filipino and English.

Macario impressed the judges with his poomsae routine that included multiple flips and various kicks.

He was visibly ecstatic after bagging his first gold and first individual medal in the SEA Games, adding that his decision to skip the athletes’ parade at the opening ceremony on Tuesday was worth it.

“Yesterday (Tuesday), we trained four times before coming here and we sacrificed not going to the opening so we could prepare properly),” said Macario, who won a silver and a bronze in the mixed freestyle poomsae event in the 2021 and 2023 SEA Games.

Although he has won medals in the Asian Championships and World Championships, he said winning in the regional meet was a different feeling.

“It’s also very different because mostly all of the countries are capable to reach the podium at the World Championships, Asian Championships, and also in this SEA Games,” he said.

Thailand’s Koedkaew Atchariya settled for the silver with 8.100 points, while Malaysia’s Ken Haw Chin captured the bronze with 7.740 points.

Macario hopes to win another gold in the mixed team freestyle poomsae event.

Bronze medalists

In taekwondo’s mixed pair recognized poomsae competition, Jocel Lyn Ninobla and Patrick King Perez settled for the bronze after losing to Singapore in the semifinals.

Earlier in the day, John Derrick Farr clinched the bronze in the men’s downhill mountain bike event in Chonburi.

Farr’s bronze was the first medal for Team Philippines in the regional showcase.

Farr clocked 2:43.6 to finish third behind Methasit Boonsane of host Thailand (2:37) and Indonesian Rendy Varera Sanjaya (2:38).

The Philippines men’s and women’s sepak takraw squads also bagged bronze medals in their respective hoop team events.

As of 4:30 p.m., the Philippines is third in the medal standings with one gold and three bronze medals. Host Thailand sits on top of the tier with eight golds, five silvers, and a solitary bronze, while Indonesia comes in second with two golds and a couple of silvers. / VIA PNA/POC MEDIA/SPORTS RADIO