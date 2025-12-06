Macau plans to compete in PBA

ANOTHER foreign ball club may see action in the Philippine Basketball Association as the league continues its golden anniversary celebration.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed that the Macau Black Bears have formally expressed interest in joining the next two conferences, as well as the mini-tournament slated during the Nagoya Asian Games.

The team’s president for basketball operations, Lukas Peng, recently met with Marcial to outline their intention to follow the path previously taken by the Bay Area Dragons and Hong Kong Eastern.

“Kailangan lang masabihan ko ang board kung paano at kung ano ang mga dapat hingin namin sa kanila,” Marcial said, noting that league approval is still required.

Should the PBA give the green light, Marcial said the schedule will likely expand to accommodate the Black Bears’ participation. Macau, for its part, is expected to comply with all league rules — including roster composition and import height restrictions.

Under current guidelines, the Commissioner’s Cup allows teams to bring in imports of unrestricted height, while the Governors’ Cup limits foreign reinforcements to 6-foot-6 and under. / RSC