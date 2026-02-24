Mackoy FC wins Men’s Open title

MACKOY FC from Bukidnon is the new Men’s Open champion of the 20th Thirsty Football Cup after beating defending champion Conquistadors FC in a dramatic penalty shootout at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

The championship match ended in a 7-6 penalty shootout victory for Mackoy FC after both teams battled hard during regulation time.

Tough road to the finals

Mackoy FC had to survive close matches just to reach the finals.

In the quarterfinals, they defeated Freelow United, 2-1, in a penalty shootout. In the semifinals, they edged DB 180 Degrees, 2-1, to earn a spot in the title match.

The Conquistadors also had an impressive run. They beat MJ United, 8-7, in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals and then dominated Warshockz, 3-0, in the semifinals.

Mark Herald Bazaar was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Men’s Open division.

Dolphins rule Boys 15

In the Boys 15 division, Dolphins FC defeated Sugbu Calidad, 3-1, to win the championship.

The Dolphins were unbeaten throughout the tournament. They topped Group 4 with 12 points, crushed Pangalo Dolphins, 5-0, in the quarterfinals, and defeated Fuerza, 3-0, in the semifinals.

Marc Cutamora was named Boys 15 MVP.

Other champions crowned

Last Saturday, UP Cebu won the Women’s Open title. UP Cebu and Indiana Aerospace University (IAU) both finished with nine points and identical 2-0-0 records. However, UP Cebu was declared champion because of a better goal difference (+3 compared to IAU’s +2). Shane Guadez was named Women’s MVP.

Sugbo Calidad added the Players 11 trophy to its Players 9 title after winning 4-3 in a penalty shootout against San Carlos School of Cebu. KJ Pros earned the Boys 11 MVP award.

In other Saturday action: Paref-Springdale A won the Boys 17 title after beating Libhu FC, 3-0; Rosvale-B claimed the Boys 13 crown with a 1-0 win over Club De Los Hermanos; and Cebu United topped the Girls 15 league with seven points to take the championship.

A big football event

The three-day tournament attracted 155 teams and more than 1,600 young football players from across the Visayas and Mindanao, according to organizer John Pages.

Philippine Football Federation president John Gutierrez also attended the event and watched the matches at the CCSC. / EKA