MacroAsia extends catering biz with Cebu JV

MACROASIA Corp. is expanding into the Visayas with a new joint venture in Cebu, strengthening its food services business beyond Luzon.

The Lucio Tan-led company said its newly formed subsidiary, MacroAsia New Ventures Inc., has partnered with Cebu-based Princess Julliant Corp. to operate a commissary that supplies quick-service restaurants and institutional clients.

The deal will also support the development of a new world-class facility in Cebu.

“Expanding here will allow us to serve more customers, support local businesses and create jobs, all while bringing MacroAsia’s expertise in food services to the region,” MacroAsia president Eduardo Luy told the local bourse on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2025.

The investment is seen to be immediately income-accretive, with MacroAsia assuming operations of an existing commissary with an established client base.

The project is also expected to generate employment opportunities as Cebu continues to benefit from strong economic activity, driven by developments at Mactan-Cebu International Airport and infrastructure projects.

Princess Julliant is scaling up production capacity with Cebu as its hub and tapped MacroAsia for its track record in institutional catering and aviation-linked services.

MacroAsia, best known for its aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul business, also operates in catering, ground handling, property development and water utilities. / KOC