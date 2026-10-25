Mactan braces for week of Asean defense talks

AUTHORITIES are stepping up security, emergency and traffic measures as Cebu hosts high-level Asean defense meetings from Monday, Oct. 26, to Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.

The measures are part of preparations for the 20th Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and 13th ADMM-Plus events in Lapu-Lapu City.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan said selected public and private schools in Barangays Ibo, Buaya, Mactan and Punta Engaño will shift to asynchronous classes.

Class shifts

The arrangement covers several private institutions, including Sto. Niño International School, EMD Carmelite School Foundation, Jose Alwins Learning School, B Cebu Dream Foundation Inc., Cebu International Language TVI Center, Global Leaders International School, Newtown School of Excellence, St. Joseph’s School of Mactan and Sto. Niño Child Academy.

Tertiary institutions such as Lapu-Lapu City College, Lapu-Lapu Cebu International College and Sto. Niño Mactan College are also included in the alternative learning setup. Students will continue their lessons without attending regular face-to-face classes.

Chan advised students and parents to coordinate with their respective schools for specific learning activities and to monitor official channels for announcements.

Traffic disruptions

The Lapu-Lapu City Traffic Management System informed motorists of temporary road delays, particularly when official convoys pass through major routes.

Stop-and-go traffic schemes will facilitate the movement of delegates across affected areas, including Barangays Ibo, Buaya, Marigondon, Mactan, Punta Engaño and the Mactan Newtown vicinity. Officials advised motorists to plan their routes ahead and anticipate temporary disruptions.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) 7 raised the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center to red alert starting Saturday, Oct. 24, to strengthen monitoring, coordination and emergency response efforts during the international meetings.

“As Cebu prepares for this significant international event, the public is strongly advised to stay informed by monitoring official advisories and to fully cooperate with law enforcement authorities,” OCD 7 said.

Around 80 personnel from various government agencies and medical units are deployed under the Site Task Group for Emergency Preparedness and Response to manage potential natural or human-induced disasters. The Police Regional Office 7 also activated the Central Visayas Site Task Group to support the security framework.

Flight safety

Security measures extend to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, where the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) prohibited flying drones, kites, balloons and other airborne objects.

The airport authority reiterated the City Government’s ban on traditional and improvised kites, helium balloons, sky lanterns and similar items that could disrupt flight operations. Drone activities, including test flights and aerial coverage, are strictly prohibited, with anti-drone systems deployed by MCIAA and local police to enforce the restrictions.

“Any flying object detected — regardless of purpose (recreational, professional, or personal) — will be immediately neutralized,” MCIAA said.

The airport authority also warned against pointing laser devices at aircraft, which could disorient pilots during critical stages of flight like takeoff and landing. Strict compliance ensures safe flight operations and protects passengers, crew members and surrounding communities. / DPC