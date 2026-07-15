Mactan-Cebu Airport honored for P129.96M National Government contribution

THE Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) has been officially recognized by the National Government for its financial contributions, receiving a prestigious award for handing over P129.96 million in dividends.

This special honor was given by the Department of Finance (DOF) during the 2026 Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) Day held at Malacañang Palace on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

Honoring top performers

The annual ceremony celebrates government corporations that strictly follow Republic Act 7656, also known as the Dividend Law. Under this law, government-run companies are required to return a portion of their earnings back to the National Government to support the country's development.

The MCIAA was named alongside some of the nation’s largest financial institutions and public companies.

Other key contributors recognized during the event included:

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the Land Bank of the Philippines, and the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation as top dividend contributors.

The Philippine National Oil Company for its P1.33 billion dividend contribution.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation for its P5.67 billion remittance.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, which ranked among the top 15 contributors.

A presidential reminder on public service

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. personally acknowledged 50 government corporations for their financial contributions and honored six others for their exceptional public service.

During the ceremony, the President reminded leaders of these government-owned companies that serving the public must always remain their main goal. He urged them to continue practicing strict financial discipline, honesty, and transparency.

According to the President, the total P139.8 billion in dividends collected from these corporations will go directly toward critical public projects. This includes building new classrooms, funding housing projects, and constructing farm-to-market roads to support local communities.

President Marcos also challenged government corporations to modernize their operations, embrace new technology, and use their earnings to make public services even better for ordinary citizens.

Dedication to world-class service

MCIAA General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Julius Neri Jr. and Finance Department Manager Elmar Tagaloguin received the award at the palace on behalf of the airport authority.

The MCIAA leadership highlighted that the multi-million-peso contribution was a direct result of strong operations and careful financial planning over the past year.

"MCIAA's remittance was made possible by strong operational performance and disciplined fiscal management, even as the Authority continued to deliver on its mandate of safe, efficient and world-class airport service," the MCIAA said in a statement.

The airport authority added that this recognition from the President and the Department of Finance proves its dedication to clean, honest governance. It also highlights the airport’s growing financial strength as it continues to welcome millions of travelers through one of the country's busiest international gateways. DPC