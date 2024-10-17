Mactan-Cebu airport sets bold goal for zero carbon emissions by 2050

IN A groundbreaking move for Philippine aviation, the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) has committed to eliminating carbon emissions by 2050. This ambitious goal is part of a newly signed agreement with Airports Council International (ACI)—Asia-Pacific and Middle East, setting MCIA on the path to becoming a leader in sustainable aviation.

The memorandum of agreement, signed at Mactan-Cebu International Airport’s Terminal 2 Gate 16, formalizes this commitment. It positions MCIA as the first airport in the country to pledge to decarbonize aircraft operations, making it a trailblazer in the local aviation industry’s fight against climate change.

What’s the plan?

The agreement outlines a clear goal: to eliminate carbon emissions from aircraft operations by 2050. This means a shift to greener technologies and practices over the coming decades.

As Julius Neri Jr., MCIAA general manager and CEO, explained, the initiative is a major commitment both to the public and to global environmental efforts.

“We’re dedicated to being at the forefront of sustainability,” Neri said. “We aim for zero carbon emissions and will always promote sustainable solutions.”

A first in the Philippines

This commitment has earned MCIAA the distinction of being the first airport in the country to achieve Level 1 -- Mapping under the Airport Carbon Accreditation program by ACI.

This means the airport has already begun taking steps to measure and map its carbon footprint, a key first step in reducing emissions.

How will they do it?

The plan involves bringing in a team of experts from ACI to help MCIAA develop a roadmap for full decarbonization. This includes assessing the airport’s current carbon emissions, identifying areas for improvement, and creating a step-by-step strategy for reducing them.

Athanasios Titonis, CEO of Aboitiz GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp., highlighted the use of solar energy as one of the key strategies for achieving a carbon-free airport. Other efforts, such as single-engine taxi operations (which save fuel) and the use of bridge-mounted equipment, have already made significant progress.

As of October 2024, these measures have reduced carbon dioxide emissions by over 90 percent, according to Samuel Elle, head of safety, quality, and environment at GMR Megawide.

Why is this important?

Airports are major sources of carbon emissions, not just from aircraft but from ground operations as well. By reducing these emissions, MCIAA is helping to mitigate the environmental impact of air travel, especially as Mactan-Cebu International Airport serves as the gateway for travelers to Central Visayas.

What’s next?

The partnership with ACI means that MCIAA will continue to evolve its environmental strategies, with experts guiding the airport’s next steps. MCIAA has committed both time and financial resources to ensure the plan succeeds. By leading the charge, the airport hopes to inspire other aviation hubs across the country to adopt similar sustainability measures.

With this initiative, the Mactan-Cebu International Airport is positioning itself not just as a regional leader in aviation but as a key player in the global movement toward a greener, more sustainable future. (SunStar Cebu)