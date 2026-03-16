Mactan Expo readies Cebu for ASEAN Summit

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday, March 16, 2026, led the inauguration of the P1.5-billion Mactan Expo, a two-level standalone convention center developed by Megaworld Corp. in Lapu-Lapu City.

The facility, the first of its kind in the city, is expected to strengthen Cebu’s position as a hub for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice), supporting tourism and business activity in the region.

Marcos was joined during the inauguration by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan, Vice Mayor Celedonio Sitoy, Lone District Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan, members of the City Council and the private sector.

In his remarks, Marcos said the new convention center is expected to help stimulate tourism and business activity even as global uncertainties persist, including tensions in the Middle East.

Mactan Expo is designed to host large-scale international gatherings, including the 48th Asean Leaders’ Summit in 2026, which the Philippines, specifically Cebu is scheduled to host in May.

“In many years to come, this will be remembered as a facility not only for Cebu, not only for Lapu-Lapu, but for the entire Philippines,” Marcos said.

The President also underscored the role of public-private partnerships in accelerating infrastructure development, noting that collaboration between government and private developers helps deliver better services and economic opportunities.

Marcos previously led the capsule-laying ceremony for the Mactan Expo in April 2024. The 10,000-square-meter Mice facility soft-opened in January this year, hosting the Asean Travel Exchange 2026.

Kevin Tan, president and chief executive officer of Alliance Global Group, said the facility will play a key role in expanding Cebu’s events and tourism economy.

“The Mactan Expo serves as an important platform for Cebu and for the Philippines, opening new opportunities for tourism, business, and investment in our country,”

Tan said.

Convention hub

The Mactan Expo features a high-ceiling, pillarless convention hall capable of accommodating nearly 3,000 guests in a theater-style setup. It also features meeting rooms, spacious foyers, VIP lounges, and a showroom area for exhibitions and trade events.

Complementing the development, Megaworld is also building the Mactan World Museum, which aims to showcase Cebu’s history and heritage while adding another tourism draw within the township. / DPC