Mactan newtown unveils statues

THREE historical statues and a marker for the planned Mactan World Museum were unveiled at The Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, during a ceremony formally recognizing the township as the city’s Tourism, Culture and Investment Capital.

The statues depict Datu Lapulapu, Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan and King Philip II of Spain, while the museum is expected to open in 2027.

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan, together with Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan and officials of Megaworld Corp., the developer of the 30-hectare township, led the unveiling ceremony.

The designation was formalized through Executive Order 2026-072, signed by the mayor on Oct. 5, 2026, recognizing Mactan Newtown’s role in attracting visitors, businesses and investments.

In a statement, Chan said the designation aims to ensure that the township’s economic growth creates opportunities for residents, particularly through employment, entrepreneurship and tourism-related activities.

“As we strengthen our partnership, we look forward to attracting more visitors and business events, creating jobs, opening markets for local entrepreneurs, and generating greater demand for the services and products of our local communities,” Chan said.

She also emphasized the importance of ensuring that local sectors benefit from tourism development.

“We want our fisherfolk, transport operators, hospitality workers, small business owners, and other local enterprises to have opportunities to benefit from the growth of our tourism industry,” she added.

The Mactan Newtown houses hotels, residential and office developments, commercial establishments, a beach and the Mactan Expo, a standalone convention center.

The township also served as a key venue for the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and related meetings in May 2026, reinforcing its position as a destination for international conferences and business events. / DPC