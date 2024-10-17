Mactan residents urged to use plastic pipes

FOLLOWING reports of poor water quality and discoloration in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City, the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has advised residents to use plastic pipes to prevent corrosion.

MCWD has also dispatched its personnel to investigate the cause and assess the current situation of the agency’s water supply in the said barangay.

Minerva Gerodias, spokesperson for MCWD, said in a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, that the proximity of Barangay Mactan to the sea makes metal pipes prone to corrosion.

Gerodias advised that residents should use plastic or polypropylene random copolymer pipes, as these materials are more suitable for the local conditions and less prone to corrosion.

At least 20 houses in Sitio Kakunsor leading to Angasil Wharf in Barangay Mactan have been affected by yellowish water flowing from their faucets.

Similar issues were also reported by several residents from Sitio Isuya and Mactan Proper, affecting their use of water for daily household chores and consumption.

Some members of households also experienced rashes and wounds when they first used the water.

MCWD received the complaints and addressed the situation by conducting flushing and disinfecting processes around August.

According to MCWD’s laboratory personnel, after the flushing process, the water quality became fine. The laboratory team also checked the water supply and found no problems, said Gerodias.

Gerodias said MCWD’s water supply up to the tap out point had been checked and found to be problem-free. She clarified that the discoloration issue appears to be occurring only in the water flowing from the residents’ faucets.

During MCWD’s August visit, residents were advised to rehabilitate their lines, as they might be facing the same issues as other MCWD consumers where the pipelines are the problem.

Gerodias said the possible cause could be the dilapidated line from the water meter to the households.

She added that the barangay’s location likely contributed to the rusting of metal pipes, eventually affecting the water quality.

MCWD, she said, is not responsible for repairs to the line from the meter to the house.

Residents are urged to contact a plumber to have their lines checked.

As of Thursday, a team was tasked with inspecting the water agency’s supply up to the tap out to check its cleanliness.

Results of the inspection conducted by the MCWD staff are not yet available as of press time. / DPC