Mactan Rock not cause of creek’s discoloration

THE Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7 said Mactan Rock Industries Inc. (MRII)—Tejero Plant was not the cause of Tejero Creek’s discoloration.

However, the agency found several environmental violations of the treatment facility, such as a lack of permit, according to the EMB 7 director.

In a letter addressed to Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama dated May 15, 2024 obtained by SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, June 11, EMB 7 Director Ma. Victoria Abrera said MRII failed to secure a wastewater discharge permit, hazardous waste registration certificate, and designate a pollution control officer.

She said the water sample taken from the wastewater of the treatment plant during the joint investigation with the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Ccenro) on April 7 was “not milky white.”

“During the time of investigation, the discoloration of the creek cannot be attributed to Mactan Rock. It was observed, however, that there are a number of households residing near the area of concern which could have contributed to the discoloration,” she said.

She stressed that her office will continue to monitor the establishments within the area.

Also in the letter to Rama, Abrera asked the City Government to further monitor the said incident, citing the Code on Sanitation of the Philippines, stating that anything that injures health, endangers life, offends the senses, or produces discomforts to the community is defined as nuisance, and the local health authority shall administer health functions in areas under their jurisdiction and enforce the provision of the code.

Meanwhile, according to Abrera, MRII assured them of their commitment to comply with the requirements of Republic Act 9275, or the Philippine Clean Water Act, and to solve/minimize their pollution problem during a technical conference on April 30, 2024.

Their commitments include the one-kilometer stretch of Tejero Creek from the MRII in its adopt-Estero program as part of the corporate social strategy and submit proof of its compliance; submit a copy of the agreement/contract with the local government unit, allowing MRII to discharge wastewater to the Tejero Creek; to comply with all environmental laws and rules and regulations; and to pay fines and penalties if there are any.

For his part, Ccenro head Reymar Hijara told SunStar Cebu on Tuesday that he believed an “unidentified” entity had dumped chemicals into the waterway, causing the discoloration.

“Tan-aw sad nako, ang Mactan Rock dili mao ang cause, naa lain nagbutang. I just don’t know kung kahibalo ba ang barangay ana (For me, the Mactan Rock is not the cause, someone else did it. I just don’t know if the barangay knows that),” said Hijara. / JPS